Feb 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Catalonia GAC Zinc 19/02 19/02 22/02 nil 4,701 nil 5,266 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 18/02 20/02 ----- 8,083 nil nil 9,417 3) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR 21/02 21/02 21/02 nil nil n.a. 164 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/02 --- 2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 23/02 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02 4) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 23/02 5) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 6) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 26/02 8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 27/02 9) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 10) Rio Grande Expres Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/02 11) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03 12) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 13) Ice Express Atlantic Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 09/03 14) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL