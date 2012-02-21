Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Catalonia GAC Zinc 19/02 19/02 22/02 nil 4,701 nil 5,266 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 18/02 20/02 ----- 8,083 nil nil 9,417 3) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR 21/02 21/02 21/02 nil nil n.a. 164 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/02 --- 2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 23/02 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 23/02 4) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 23/02 5) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 6) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 26/02 8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 27/02 9) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 10) Rio Grande Expres Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/02 11) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03 12) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 13) Ice Express Atlantic Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 09/03 14) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0