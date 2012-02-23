Feb 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/HSD 18/02 20/02 23/02 10,552 17,251 nil -/8348
2) Desh Prem Ancheril Crude oil 23/02 23/02 24/02 nil TOCOM nil 83,260
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 23/02 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 24/02
2) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02
3) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 25/02
4) Irenes Reliance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02
5) Rabindranath Ta Atlantic MS 8,000 nil nil 26/02
6) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 27/02
7) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02
8) Samurai Atlantic Crude oil nil 143,000 nil 27/02
9) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.s. nil 28/02
10) Rio Grande ExpressAdsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/02
11) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03
12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 01/03
13) Omega Lady Saga Inter Ocean CBFS nil 3,000 nil 01/03
14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03
15) Cape Manel Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/03
16) LR 2 Poseidon Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 07/03
17) Ice Express Atlantic Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 09/03
18) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL