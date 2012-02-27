Feb 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamla Seaways CNTR 25/02 26/02 ----- nil nil 187/- -/268
2) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR 26/02 26/02 27/02 nil nil TOCOM517/660
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 28/02
2) Samurai Atlantic Crude oil nil 143,000 nil 28/02
3) Rabindranath Atlantic MS 8,000 nil nil 28/02
4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 29/02
5) Rio Grande Expres Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/02
6) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 29/02
7) Kota Nebula John Keells CNTR nil nil 500/250 29/02
8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 01/03
9) Omega Lady Sara Inter Ocean CBFS nil 3,000 nil 01/03
10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03
11) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/03
12) Bow Victor Pearl Ph Acid nil 5,000 nil 03/03
13) Cape Manel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 04/03
14) Heron SICAL Scrap nil 27,000 nil 04/03
15) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/03
16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 08/03
17) Santana Seaways Coal nil 25,000 nil 08/03
18) Ice Explorer Atlantic Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 09/03
19) LR 2 Poseidon Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 10/03
20) MOL Dedication Mitui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 11/03
21) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL