Feb 29Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Samurai Atlantic Crude oil 28/02 28/02 ----- nil114,449 nil 28,963 2) Rabindranath T Atlantic MS 28/02 29/02 ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,000 3) Rio Grande Expre Adsteam CNTR 29/02 29/02 ----- nil nil TOCOM400/200 4) Kota Nebula John Keells CNTR 29/02 29/02 29/02 nil nil TOCOM250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 29/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/03 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 01/03 3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 8,500 nil nil 01/03 4) Swarna Krishna Jairam Crude oil nil 51,000 nil 01/03 5) Omega Lady Sara Inter Ocean CBFS nil 3,000 nil 02/03 6) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/03 7) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 400/400 02/03 8) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/03 9) Bow Victor Pearl Ph Acid nil 5,000 nil 04/03 10) Cape Manel Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 04/03 11) Heron SICAL Scrap nil 27,000 nil 04/03 12) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 11,600 nil 04/03 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/03 14) Seoul Tower Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/03 15) CMA CGM Turquise CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 400/400 07/03 16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 08/03 17) Santana Seaways Coal nil 25,000 nil 08/03 18) Hunter K Admiral Sulphur nil Uldg nil 08/03 19) Argent Iris J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 10/03 20) Ice Explorer Atlantic Crude oil nil 127,000 nil 09/03 21) LR 2 Poseidon Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 10/03 22) Sioux Maiden Aspinwal Salt nil 42,000 nil 10/03 23) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 11/03 24) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 11/03 25) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 12/03 26) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 12/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL