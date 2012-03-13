Mar 13- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Heron SICAL Scrap 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 25,707 nil 1,293 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS 11/03 11/03 ----- -/1259 nil nil 10,000/4,996 3) All Cargo Lakshmi Pearl Pipes 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 743 nil 930 4) Hunter K Admiral Sulphur 09/03 09/03 ----- nil 12,754 nil 10,240 5) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil 13/03 13/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 130,000 6) Sioux Maiden Aspinwal Salt 13/03 13/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 42,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 13/03 TBT 2) Orchid Atlantic FO 5,000 nil nil 13/03 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/03 2) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 100/450 14/03 3) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 14/03 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 15/03 5) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD /MS nil 6,000 nil 15/03 6) Lalbahadur Shastr Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 15/03 7) Rabindranath Tag Atlantic MS/HSD nil 17,000/7,000 nil 15/03 8) Good Trade Pearl Steel Pipes nil 17,000 nil 16/03 9) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/03 10) Hansa Revensburg John Keels CNTR nil nil nil 16/03 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/03 12) Pearl Nodine Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 18/03 13) Persey Soroabji Gen Cargo nil 656 nil 18/03 14) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 18/03 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 19/03 16) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 21/03 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 22/03 18) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 25/03 19) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil nil n.a. nil 27/03 20) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 28/03 21) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 29/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL