Mar 15- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hunter K Admiral Sulphur 09/03 09/03 ----- nil 18,977 nil 4,017 2) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil 13/03 13/03 15/03 nil101,706 nil 16,536 3) Sioux Maiden Aspinwal Salt 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 12,452 nil 29,678 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 13/03 14/03 ----- nil 5,700 nil 10,420 5) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil 263/429 -/84 6) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR 14/03 14/03 15/03 nil nil n.a.100/450 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD/MS nil 6,000 nil 15/03 --- 2) Ice Traveller Atlantic Crude oil nil 124,000 nil 14/03 TBT 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 15/03 TBT 4) Lalbahadur Shastr Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rabindranath T Atlantic MS/HSD nil 17,000 nil 16/03 2) Good Trade Pearl Steel Pipes nil 17,000/7,000 nil 16/03 3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/03 4) Hansa Revensburg John Keels CNTR nil nil nil 16/03 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/03 6) Pearl Nodine Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 18/03 7) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 18/03 8) Swarna Brahmaputr Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 18/03 9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 19/03 10) Persey Soroabji Gen Cargo nil 656 nil 21/03 11) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 21/03 12) CMA CGM QuartZ CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 21/03 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 22/03 14) Mount Fuji Atlantic Crude oil nil nil nil 22/03 15) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 25/03 16) Chryssi Atlantic Crude oil nil 255,000 nil 27/03 17) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 28/03 18) Sunny Pesadose GAC Szic Con nil 10,756 nil 28/03 19) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 29/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL