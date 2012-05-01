May 01- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Mars Inter Ocean Naphtha 27/04 28/04 01/05 23,642 nil nil 11,358 2) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR 01/05 01/05 01/05 nil nil n.a.150/150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO nil 9,000 nil 30/04 --- 2) SC Tianjin Atlantic Benzene nil 3,000 nil 01/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Triumph Inter Ocean MS/HSD nil 4,500/6,500 nil 02/05 2) Jag Padma Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 02/05 3) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/05 4) MT Capriole Atlantic DOP nil 500 nil 02/05 5) Mykonos Warrior Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 138,000 nil 02/05 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/05 7) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 68,000 nil 03/05 8) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 9,000 nil 03/05 9) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/05 10) Purwati J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 04/05 11) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 04/05 12) SCI Mumbai Jairam CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/05 13) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 05/05 14) CSAV La Ligua NLS CNTR nil nil 500/650 06/05 15) Theo T Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,800 nil 06/05 16) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 06/05 17) Jindal Kamakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/05 18) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/05 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 07/05 20) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/05 21) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 249,638 nil 10/05 22) Agatis GAC Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 11/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL