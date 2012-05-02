May 02- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Tara Seaways CNTR 01/05 01/05 01/05 nil nil nil150/150
2) SC Tianjin Atlantic Benzene 01/05 02/05 03/05 nil nil nil 3,146
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO nil 9,000 nil 30/04 ---
2) Jag Padma Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 02/05 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Triumph Inter Ocean MS/HSD nil 4,500/6,500 nil 03/05
2) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 03/05
3) MT Capriole Atlantic DOP nil 500 nil 03/05
4) Mykonos Warrior Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 138,000 nil 03/05
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/05
6) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 68,000 nil 04/05
7) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 9,000 nil 04/05
8) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/05
9) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 67,000 nil 04/05
10) Purwati J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 05/05
11) Jindal Meenakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/05
12) SCI Mumbai Jairam CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/05
13) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 06/05
14) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 06/05
15) CSAV La Ligua NLS CNTR nil nil 500/650 06/05
16) Theo T Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,800 nil 06/05
17) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 06/05
18) Jindal Kamakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 06/05
19) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 07/05
20) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 07/05
21) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05
22) Eugenia B Pearl MOP nil 22,000 nil 09/05
23) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 09/05
24) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/05
25) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 249,638 nil 10/05
26) Agatis GAC Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 11/05
27) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL