May 08 May 08Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/SKO 05/05 05/05 08/05 -/2480 16500/- nil 3,500/1,520 2) Everbright Inter Ocean Crude oil 06/05 06/05 08/05 nil 91,990 nil 47,208 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 413/211 206/374 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 440/226 15/446 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maharshi Kharve Jairam Crude oil nil 68,000 nil 04/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Yuan Tong Kinship Gypsum nil 21,000 nil 09/05 2) Jindal Meenakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/05 3) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 09/05 4) SCI Mumbai Jairam CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/05 5) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05 6) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 10/05 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 10/05 8) Jindal Kamakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/05 9) Kota Nanhai John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/05 10) Eugenia B Pearl MOP nil 22,000 nil 10/05 11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/05 12) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/SKO Ldg nil n.a. 10/05 13) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 11/05 14) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 249,638 nil 11/05 15) Agatis GAC Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 11/05 16) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/05 17) Al Majeda GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 14/05 18) Socol III Sorabji GenCargo nil 1,170 nil 14/05 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/05 20) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 14/05 21) Chulan II GAC Benzene nil 3,500 nil 16/05 22) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/05 21) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 20/05 22) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL