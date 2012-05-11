May 11- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Yuan Tong Kinship Gypsum 09/05 09/05 ----- nil 5,440 nil 15,560
2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/SKO 10/05 10/05 ----- -/2564 nil nil 18,000/6,436
3) Astral Express Inter Ocean HSD 09/05 10/05 ----- 780 nil nil 29,220
4) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol 10/05 10/05 11/05 nil 2,050 nil COMP
5) Eugenia B Pearl MOP 10/05 10/05 ----- nil 2,360 nil 19,640
6) SCI Mumbai Jairam CNTR 11/05 11/05 11/05 nil nil n.a. 19/477
7) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 11/05 11/05 ----- nil nil n.a.276/223
8) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil 11/05 11/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 249,638
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05 ---
2) Jindal Kamakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/05 ---
3) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 11/05 TBT
4) Agatis GAC Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 11/05 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO nil 9,000 nil 12/05
2) Al Majeda GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 14/05
3) Socol III Sorabji GenCargo nil 1,170 nil 14/05
4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/05
5) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/05
6) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 14/05
7) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 15/05
8) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/05
9) Chulan II GAC Benzene nil 3,500 nil 16/05
10) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/05
11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 16/05
12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 17/05
13) Peo Emerald Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 17/05
14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 18/05
15) CT Dublin Inter Ocean Sunflo oil nil 3,000 nil 19/05
16) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 20/05
17) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil nil 20/05
18) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 30/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL