May 11- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yuan Tong Kinship Gypsum 09/05 09/05 ----- nil 5,440 nil 15,560 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/SKO 10/05 10/05 ----- -/2564 nil nil 18,000/6,436 3) Astral Express Inter Ocean HSD 09/05 10/05 ----- 780 nil nil 29,220 4) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol 10/05 10/05 11/05 nil 2,050 nil COMP 5) Eugenia B Pearl MOP 10/05 10/05 ----- nil 2,360 nil 19,640 6) SCI Mumbai Jairam CNTR 11/05 11/05 11/05 nil nil n.a. 19/477 7) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 11/05 11/05 ----- nil nil n.a.276/223 8) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil 11/05 11/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 249,638 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05 --- 2) Jindal Kamakshi Matriports CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/05 --- 3) Lahore Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 350/250 11/05 TBT 4) Agatis GAC Zinc Con nil 11,000 nil 11/05 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO nil 9,000 nil 12/05 2) Al Majeda GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 14/05 3) Socol III Sorabji GenCargo nil 1,170 nil 14/05 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/05 5) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/05 6) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 14/05 7) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 15/05 8) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/05 9) Chulan II GAC Benzene nil 3,500 nil 16/05 10) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/05 11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 16/05 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 17/05 13) Peo Emerald Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 17/05 14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 18/05 15) CT Dublin Inter Ocean Sunflo oil nil 3,000 nil 19/05 16) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 20/05 17) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil nil 20/05 18) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 30/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL