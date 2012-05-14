May 14Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yuan Tong Kinship Gypsum 09/05 09/05 ----- nil 12,330 nil 8,670 2) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD 10/05 10/05 ----- 2,567 nil nil 15,433 Atlantic SKO 10/05 10/05 ----- 8,635 nil nil 365 3) Eugenia B Pearl MOP 10/05 10/05 ----- nil 13,835 nil 8,165 4) Eliza Wilhelmsen Crude oil 11/05 11/05 ----- nil233,700 nil 15,938 5) Agatis GAC Zinc Con 11/05 11/05 ----- nil 7,713 nil 3,290 6) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO 12/05 13/05 ----- nil 6,832 nil 2,168 7) Socol III Sorabji GenCargo 14/05 14/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 1,170 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/05 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Pahel Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 15/05 2) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 16/05 3) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 16/05 4) Chulan II GAC Benzene nil 3,500 nil 16/05 5) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/450 16/05 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 16/05 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 17/05 8) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/05 9) Peo Emerald Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 18/05 10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 18/05 11) CT Dublin Inter Ocean SF oil nil 3,000 nil 19/05 12) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 20/05 13) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/05 14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 21/05 15) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 21/05 16) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 30/05 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL