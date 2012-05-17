May 17- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO 12/05 13/05 17/05 nil 12,150 nil 3,150
2) Socol III Sorabji GenCargo 14/05 14/05 ----- nil 292 nil 825
3) Chulan II GAC Benzene 16/05 16/05 17/05 nil 2,000/1,000 nil 854
4) United Star GAC Crude oil 16/05 16/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 140,000
5) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR 17/05 17/05 17/05 nil nil n.a.276/260
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 09/05 ---
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 17/05 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 18/05
2) Pro Emerald Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 18/05
3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS nil 29,000 nil 18/05
4) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/05
5) CT Dublin Inter Ocean S oil nil 3,000 nil 19/05
6) G Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 248,000 nil 19/05
7) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD/MS n.a. nil nil 19/05
8) SP Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 19/05
9) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 20/05
10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 21/05
11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 21/05
12) Gloria Galaxy Pearl Sulpher nil 27,500 nil 21/05
13) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/05
14) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/05
15) Royal Crystal 7 J M Baxi Acetone nil 400 nil 23/05
16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 24/05
17) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 25/05
18) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/05
19) Everbright J M Baxi Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 26/05
20) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 28/05
21) B Elephanx J M Baxi Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 28/05
22) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 30/05
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL