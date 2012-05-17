BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 billion to International Finance Corp Source text: [Repco Home Finance Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 14, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative Debentures (SRNCD) to M/s. International Finance Corporation; pursuant to the special resolution passed by the Company in its