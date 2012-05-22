May 22- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS 18/05 18/05 ----- nil29383/- nil 9/10,011 2) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement 09/05 21/05 ----- nil 200 nil 15,838 3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR 22/05 22/05 23/05 nil nil n.a.300/300 4) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 22/05 22/05 23/05 nil nil n.a.550/550 5) Pratibha Tapi Atlantic HSD 22/05 22/05 ----- nil TOCOM nil 17,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD/MS n.a. nil nil 19/05 TBT 2) G Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 248,000 nil 19/05 --- 3) Gloria Galaxy Pearl Sulpher nil 27,500 nil 21/05 --- 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/05 --- 5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 4,000 nil nil 21/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Crystal 7 J M Baxi Acetone nil 400 nil 24/05 2) Northern Diplomat Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/05 3) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/05 4) Hansa Papenburg Joh Keells CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/05 5) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 25/05 6) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/05 7) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 25/05 8) Chang Hang Zuansh GAC HSD nil 40,000 nil 26/05 9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 26/05 10) MOL Distinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 27/05 11) Conti Asia John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/05 12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 28/05 13) B Elephanx J M Baxi Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 28/05 14) Everbright J M Baxi Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 28/05 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 28/05 16) Raio Grande Exp Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 30/05 17) Ikan Tamban Pearl Ilm Sand nil 18,300 nil 31/05 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 31/05 19) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 01/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL