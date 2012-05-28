May 28- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Gloria Galaxy Pearl Sulpher 21/05 25/05 ----- nil 9,158 nil 18,342
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 27/05 28/05 29/05 nil nil n.a.475/515
3) Conti Asia John Keels CNTR 27/05 28/05 28/05 nil nil n.a. 359/35
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 28/05 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chang Hang Zuansh GAC HSD nil 40,000 nil 29/05
2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 29/05
3) Jindal Tara Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/05
4) B Elephant J M Baxi Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 30/05
5) Everbright J M Baxi Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 30/05
6) Ashman O Exim Timber nil 3,350 nil 30/05
7) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/05
8) Port Extroil Inter Ocean Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 30/05
9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 31/05
10) Raio Grande Exp Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/200 31/05
11) Jindal Kamakshi Sajan Mul CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/06
12) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 01/06
13) Ikan Tamban Pearl Ilm Sand nil 18,300 nil 01/06
14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/06
15) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 250/300 03/06
16) Courier Caravel CNTR nil nil -/400 03/06
17) Jag Aparna Saorabji HSD nil 40,000 nil 03/06
18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 04/06
19) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 04/06
20) Caraval Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/06
21) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 10/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL