Jul 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Challenge Polaris Inter Ocean Mnaphtha 17/07 18/07 20/07 8,148 nil nil 26,852
2) Histria Prince Inter Ocean FO 18/07 18/07 19/07 nil 648 nil 2,049
3) Zou Zou N Atlantic Crude oil 19/07 19/07 ----- nil TOCOM nil 128,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 19/07 TBT
2) H S Biget CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 20/07
2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07
3) Cargo Suseela Pearl Pipe/Machine nil 2910/800 nil 20/07
4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 10,000 nil nil 21/07
5) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 22/07
6) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/07
7) Jindal Kamashi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/07
8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/07
9) ST Pauli Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 23/07
10) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/07
11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/07
12) Ginga Bobcart J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,000 nil 24/07
13) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/07
14) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 25/07
15) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 25/07
16) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil uld nil 26/07
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/07
18) Kota Halus John Keels CNTR nil nil nil 26/07
19) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil nil 252,000 nil 27/07
20) A S Alicantia Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 28/07
21) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 29/07
22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL