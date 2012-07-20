Jul 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Challenge Polaris Inter Ocean Mnaphtha 17/07 18/07 21/07 20,141 nil nil 14,859 2) Zou Zou N Atlantic Crude oil 19/07 19/07 20/07 nil 87,333 nil 40,821 3) H S Bizet CMA CGM Imp/Exp 19/07 20/07 20/07 nil nil nil 4) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp 20/07 20/07 20/07 nil nil nil 250/250 5) Cargo Suse Pearl Pipe/Machi 20/07 20/07 ----- nil nil nil 2910/800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 130,000 350/300 20/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 10,000 nil nil 22/07 2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 22/07 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil 200,000 150/150 22/07 4) Northern Ded Taipan CNTR nil nil nil 22/07 5) Caravel Price Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/07 6) Jindal Kamashi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/07 7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil 608 440/420 23/07 8) ST Pauli Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 23/07 9) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/07 10) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/07 11) Ginga Bobcart J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,000 nil 24/07 12) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 24/07 13) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 25/07 14) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 25/07 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 26/07 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/07 17) Kota Halus John Keels CNTR 35,000 nil nil 26/07 18) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil nil 252,000 nil 27/07 19) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/07 20) A S Alicantia Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 28/07 21) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 29/07 22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/07 23) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/07 24) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 25) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL