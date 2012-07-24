Jul 24- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 03/07 03/07 11/07 nil 14,800 nil 315 2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 10/07 10/07 11/07 nil 31,461 nil 30,753 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 10/07 10/07 --- nil nil n.a.150/150 4) Desh Prem Atlantic FO 10/07 11/07 --- TOCOME nil nil 31,000 5) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 11/07 11/07 --- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 10/07 --- 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 11/07 --- 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 11/07 --- 4) Antonia Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 11/07 11/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Conti Anping Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07 2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/07 3) Astipalia Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 12/07 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/07 6) Esbjerg Pearl Gen Cargo nil nil 13 13/07 7) Ocean Winner Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 608 nil 13/07 8) jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 13/07 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/07 10) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 15/07 11) CSAV LA Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/07 12) Kota Anggan John Keels CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/07 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/07 14) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50 nil 16/07 15) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/07 16) Histria Prince Inter Ocean FO nil 2,700 nil 18/07 17) Challenge Polaris Inter Ocean Mnaphtha 35,000 nil nil 18/07 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 19/07 19) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 20/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL