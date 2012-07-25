Jul 25-Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ST Pauli Atlantic FO 23/0723/07----- 5,738 nil nil 27,262 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 25/0725/07----- TOCOM nil nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 25/07 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 25/07 --- 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/07 --- 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 10,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 25/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 26/07 2) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 26/07 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 26/07 4) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/07 5) Kota Halus John Keels CNTR nil nil nil 26/07 6) Samurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD/MS nil 12,000/4,500 26/07 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/07 8) All Cargo Arathi Pearl Pipes nil 2,635 nil 27/07 9) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil nil 252,000 nil 28/07 10) Chalothorn Naree Pearl Sulphur nil 26,000 nil 28/07 11) A S Alicantia Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 28/07 12) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 29/07 13) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 29/07 14) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 29/07 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/07 17) Noemi ULA CBFS nil 11,000 nil 01/08 18) Stalt Westland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,700 nil 01/08 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 21) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil 150/150 02/08 22) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 23) Diamantis P Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL