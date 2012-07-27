Jul 27-Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ST Pau Atlantic FO 23/07 23/07 27/07 31,277 nil nil 1,723 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 25/07 26/07 29/07 nil 3,900 nil 11,328 3) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 26/0726/07n.a. nil nil 191/- COMP 4) Samurna Atlanti HSD/MS 26/07 26/07 27/07 nil 8076/814 nil 6924/3686 5) S P Berli Atlanti FO 25/07 25/07 28/07 TOCOM nil nil 7,000 6) Kota Halus John Keels CNTR 26/0726/0727/07 nil nil TOCOM 322/251 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 25/07 27/07 2) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 10,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 3) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 27/07 27/07 4) All Cargo Arathi Pearl Pipes nil 2,635 nil 27/07 27/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/07 2) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil nil 252,000 nil 28/07 3) Chalothorn Naree Pearl Sulphur nil 26,000 nil 28/07 4) A S Alicantia Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 28/07 5) Jag Pushpa Atlantic SKO/HSD nil 3,000/14000 nil 28/07 6) MOL Dedication Mitsui nil nil nil 300/300 29/07 7) Indira Gandhi Jairam nil nil nil 600/800 30/07 8) OEL Dubai Relay nil nil nil 250/250 30/07 9) Jindal Me Sujan nil nil 150/150 31/07 10) Sea Bright Everg nil nil nil 286/350 31/07 11) Caravel Pride Caravel nil nil nil 231/260 31/07 12) Noemi ULA CBFS nil 11,000 nil 01/08 13) Stalt Westland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,700 nil 01/08 14) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 01/08 15) Ribe Maersk Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 03/08 16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 17) Diamantis P Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/08 18) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 19) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/08 20) United Star GAC Crude oil nil Uldg nil 14/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL