Jul 30Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 25/07 29/07 ----- 9,411 nil nil 8,589 2) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil 28/07 29/07 31/07 nil113,323 nil 142,233 3) Chalothorn Naree Pearl Sulphur 28/07 29/07 ----- nil 4,041 nil 21,880 4) Jag Pushpa Atlantic SKO 28/07 29/07 ----- TOCOM nil nil 3,000 Atlantic HSD 28/07 29/07 ----- 1,738 nil nil 20,262 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 ----- 30/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/07 2) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 31/07 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 31/07 4) Noemi ULA CBFS nil 11,000 nil 01/08 5) Stalt Westland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,700 nil 01/08 6) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 01/08 7) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/08 8) Jindal M Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/08 9) Jag Padma Ancheril HSD nil 5,000 nil 02/08 10) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 11) Ribe Maersk Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 03/08 12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/08 14) Naviga Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 04/08 15) Diamantis P Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/08 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 06/08 17) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 18) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/08 19) United Star GAC Crude oil nil Uldg nil 14/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL