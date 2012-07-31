Jul 31Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Olympic Loyalty GAC Crude oil 28/07 29/07 31/07 nil233,024 nil 22,532 2) Chalothorn Naree Pearl Sulphur 28/07 29/07 ----- nil 5,967 nil 19,954 3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic SKO 28/07 29/07 ----- 3,000 nil nil Atlantic HSD 28/07 29/07 ----- 3,571 nil nil 18,429 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil 148 549 5) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil nil250/250 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil nil250/250 7) MV LU HAI NAVSHIP Iron Ore 27/07 ----- ----- 6,810 nil nil 21,680 8) MV GREAT MARY JYOTHI Rockphosp 06/08 ----- ----- nil 2,800 nil 28,436 9) MV IKAN SIAKAP B.S.S Iron Ore 29/07 ----- ----- 9,420 nil nil 27,716 10) MV BLUE ANGEL SEATRANS Urea A.Phos 05/08 ----- ----- nil 9,200 nil 17,500 11) Barge SPARKLE- EVERSUN S Coal -- ----- ----- nil 2,103 nil COMP 12) MV JINDAL TARANI SYNERGY Timber Logs 07/08 ----- ----- nil 1,690 nil 3,103 13) MT SANMAR MAJESTYJMB Sulph Acid 06/08 ----- ----- nil 5,400 nil 2,404 14) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPORT Thermal Coal 06/08 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil 6,430 15) MV RM POWER SC & CO Steam Coal 28/07 ----- ----- nil 11,620 nil 25,197 16) MV JAG RAHUL KR & SONS Iron Ore 04/08 ----- ----- 19,150 nil nil 24,200 17) MT SOUTHERN ATLANTIC Alcho&Styr 07/08 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 1,661 18) MT EAST SIBE INTEROCEAN F Oil 06/08 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 25,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Noemi ULA CBFS nil 11,000 nil 01/08 2) Stalt Westland J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,700 nil 01/08 3) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 02/08 4) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 02/08 5) Jindal Me Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/08 6) Jag Padma Ancheril HSD nil 5,000 nil 02/08 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 8) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil 10,000 nil 02/08 Atlantic MS nil 8,500 nil 02/08 9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/08 11) Ribe Maersk Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 04/08 12) Justice Express Inter Ocean HSD nil 4,000 nil 04/08 13) Naviga Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 04/08 14) Diamantis P Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 05/08 15) Zou Zou N Atlantic Crude oil nil Uldg nil 05/08 16) MOL Distiction Mitusi Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 05/08 17) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 06/08 18) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/08 19) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 07/08 20) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 21) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/08 22) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 14/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL