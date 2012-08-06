BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Aug 06-Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Chaloth Pearl Sulphur 28/07 29/07----- nil 22,918 nil 3,003 2) Sanmar Ser Atlantic HSD/MS 02/08 03/08----- nil 1 nil 0/500 3) Ribe Mae Atlantic FO 04/08 05/08----- 3,806 nil nil 29,194 4) Zou Zou Atlantic Crude 05/08 06/08----- nil TOCOM nil 125,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 04/08 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 06/08 06/08 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 06/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/08 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 07/08 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 07/08 4) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/08 6) Ocean Jupiter Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 09/08 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/08 8) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/15 10/08 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/08 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/08 11) Welle Parek CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/08 12) MOL Diginity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/08 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 13/08 14) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 14/08 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/08 16) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/350 15/08 17) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 16/08 18) Karolas Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I