Aug 06-Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Chaloth Pearl Sulphur 28/07 29/07----- nil 22,918 nil 3,003 2) Sanmar Ser Atlantic HSD/MS 02/08 03/08----- nil 1 nil 0/500 3) Ribe Mae Atlantic FO 04/08 05/08----- 3,806 nil nil 29,194 4) Zou Zou Atlantic Crude 05/08 06/08----- nil TOCOM nil 125,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 04/08 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 06/08 06/08 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 06/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/08 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 07/08 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 07/08 4) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/08 6) Ocean Jupiter Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 09/08 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/08 8) SCI Chennai Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/15 10/08 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/08 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/08 11) Welle Parek CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/08 12) MOL Diginity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/08 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 13/08 14) United Star GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 14/08 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/08 16) Jakarta Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/350 15/08 17) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 16/08 18) Karolas Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 18/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL