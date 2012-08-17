India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Aug 17- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 16-08 16-08 ----- nil nil 386/2 516/480 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 08/07 17-08 ----- nil nil nil 15,000 3) OEL Shreya Relay CNTR 17-08 17-08 ----- nil nil nil 450/450 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 08/11 17-08 2) Jindal Ka Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 14-08 17-08 3) Sanmar Maj Atlantic MS 8,000 nil nil 17-08 --- 4) Karolas Atlantic Crude nil 130,000 nil 18-08 17-08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 18/08 2) Sea Challanger Atlantic FO nil 4,200 nil 18/08 3) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD nil 14,000 nil 18/08 4) Desh Rakshak Atlantic FO 66,000 nil nil 18/08 5) CSAV La Ligua Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 19/08 6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 20/08 7) ELB Wolf Ever Green CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/08 8) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 21/08 9) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08 10) Maharaja Agrasen Jairam Crude oil nil nil nil 22/08 11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/08 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 23/08 13) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/08 14) Kota Jalita John Keels CNTR nil nil 0 /450 23/08 15) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/08 16) Euginea Benline Rock Phos nil 42,028 nil 24/08 17) Northern Dedi JM Baxi CNTR nil nil nil 26/08 18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 27/08 19) Georgious GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 27/08 20) Sea Bright Ever Green CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08 21) Rio Grande ExpressPLI CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 22) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08 23) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08 24) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/08 25) Bunga Lauren GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 03/09 26) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 04/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc