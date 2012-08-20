Aug 20- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 07/08 17/08 20/08 nil 3,300 nil 11,621 2) Karolas Atlantic Crude oil 18/08 18/08 ----- nil TOCOME nil 130,000 3) Sampurna Swarajya Atlantic HSD 19/08 19/08 21/08 nil TOCOME nil 14,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 8,000 nil nil 17/08 --- 2) Desh Rakshak Atlantic FO 66,000 nil nil 18/08 20/08 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 20/08 20/08 4) Orchids Atlantic FO nil 4,000 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ELB Wolf Ever Green CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/08 2) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 21/08 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 22/08 5) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/08 6) Maharaja Agrasen Jairam Crude oil nil TO COME nil 23/08 7) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/08 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 23/08 9) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/08 10) Kota Jalita John Keels CNTR nil nil 0/450 23/08 11) Euginea Benline Rock Phos nil 42,028 nil 24/08 12) Northern Dedicat JMB CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/08 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 27/08 14) Georgious GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 27/08 15) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08 16) Sea Bright Ever Green CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08 17) Rio Grande ExpressPLI CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 18) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08 20) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/08 21) Bunga Lauren GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 03/09 22) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09 23) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 04/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL