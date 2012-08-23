Aug 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Desh Rakshak Atlantic FO 18/0820/08----- 25,847 nil nil 7,153
2) Orchids Atlantic FO 20/0821/08----- nil 6,769 nil 231
3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 17/0822/08----- 375 nil nil 8,125
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 22/0823/08----- nil nil nil 450/450
5) Kota Jalita John Keels CNTR 23/0823/08----- nil nil nil 0/450
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 23/08 23/08
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/350 23/08
3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,100 nil nil 23/08 23/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 24/08
2) Maharaja Agrasen Jairam Crude oil nil 114,000 nil 24/08
3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 24/08
4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/08
5) Euginea Benline Rock Phos nil 42,028 nil 24/08
6) Sanmar Serenada Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 24/08
7) Northern Ded JM Baxi CNTR nil nil nil 26/08
8) Fan Fair Benline Gen Cargo nil 22 nil 26/08
9) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber nil 13,000 nil 27/08
10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 27/08
11) Georgious GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 27/08
12) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08
13) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08
14) Sea Bright Ever Green CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/08
15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 28/08
16) Bengla Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 28/08
17) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 28/08
18) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 28/08
19) Rio Grande ExpressPLI CNTR nil nil nil 29/08
20) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08
21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 30/08
22) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/09
23) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09
24) Bengal Orchid GAC CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09
25) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 04/09
26) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09
27) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09
28) Bunga Lauren GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 07/09
29) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 08/09
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL