Aug 31- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Euginea Benline Rock Phos 24/08 25/08 ----- nil 13,444 nil 28,584 2) Rio Grande ExpressPLI CNTR 29/08 30/08 30/08 nil nil178 /101 2/226 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 28/08 --- 2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 28/08 --- 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 30/08 --- 4) Indira Gand Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 31/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber nil 13,000 nil 02/09 2) G Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 02/09 3) MOL Dedication MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/09 4) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 03/09 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09 6) Bengal Orchid GAC CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/09 8) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 04/09 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil nil 04/09 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/09 11) Bengla Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 05/09 12) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 05/09 13) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09 16) Bunga Lauren GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 07/09 17) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 08/09 18) MOL Distinction MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 10/09 20) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 12/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL