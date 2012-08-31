MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Aug 31- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Euginea Benline Rock Phos 24/08 25/08 ----- nil 13,444 nil 28,584 2) Rio Grande ExpressPLI CNTR 29/08 30/08 30/08 nil nil178 /101 2/226 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 28/08 --- 2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 27,000 nil nil 28/08 --- 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 30/08 --- 4) Indira Gand Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 31/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber nil 13,000 nil 02/09 2) G Whale J M Baxi Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 02/09 3) MOL Dedication MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/09 4) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 450/450 03/09 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09 6) Bengal Orchid GAC CNTR nil nil 350/350 03/09 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/09 8) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 04/09 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil nil 04/09 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/09 11) Bengla Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 05/09 12) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 05/09 13) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09 15) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 06/09 16) Bunga Lauren GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 07/09 17) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 08/09 18) MOL Distinction MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 10/09 20) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 12/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)