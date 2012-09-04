Sep 04Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Euginea Benline Rock Phos 24/09 25/08 ----- nil 24,026 nil 18,002 2) G Whale J M Baxi Crude oil 09/02 09/02 ----- nil1 23,218 nil 15,041 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 28/08 09/03 ----- nil 3,500 nil 11,837 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 09/03 09/03 09/04 nil nil 626/534 nil 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 09/03 09/03 09/05 660 nil nil 6,540 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 30/08 --- 2) Ice Transporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 09/04 --- 3) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil nil 09/04 09/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/05 2) Bengal Orchid GAC CNTR nil nil 350/350 09/05 3) Bengla Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 09/05 4) Bunga Laurel GAC Methanol nil 9,500 nil 09/05 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/06 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 09/06 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 09/06 8) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 09/06 9) CMA CGM Torquiose CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 09/07 10) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 09/08 11) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber nil 13,000 nil 09/09 12) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 13) MOL Distinction MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 09/10 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 09/10 16) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber nil 11,300 nil 09/10 17) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 350/350 09/10 18) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 09/12 19) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 13/09 20) MOL Dignity MOL CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/09 21) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/09 22) Ice Exporter Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 19/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL