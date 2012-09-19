Sep 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber 12/09 12/09 ----- nil 9,218 nil 3,813
2) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 709 nil 10,636
3) S C Quingdao Atlantic Methanol 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil 3,345 nil 2,555
4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 18/09 19/09 ----- nil nil nil250/250
5) Ashna Atlantic Crude oil 19/09 19/09 ----- nil nil nil 100,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,000 nil 14/09 ---
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 650 650 nil 17/09 ---
3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,000 nil nil 18/09 ---
4) United Grace Atlantic FO nil 30,000 nil 19/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR 600 800 nil 20/09
2) Ice Explorer Atlantic Crude oil nil 70,000 nil 20/09
3) Sea Challenger Atlantic FO nil 5,000 nil 20/09
4) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur nil 24,000 nil 22/09
5) Belsize Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 7,000 nil 23/09
6) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 150 150 nil 23/09
7) Sanmar Seren Atlantic MS nil 10,000 nil 23/09
8) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 350 350 nil 24/09
9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 250 250 nil 24/09
10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 550 550 nil 24/09
11) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 24/09
12) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 250 250 nil 25/09
13) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 286 350 nil 25/09
14) Olympic Flare Atlantic Crude oil nil 35,000 nil 25/09
15) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR 225 225 nil 26/09
16) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 350 350 nil 27/09
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 27/09
18) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 04/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL