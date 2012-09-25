Sep 25Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vimanship Star O Exim Timber 12/09 12/09 25/09 nil 12,259 nil 502
2) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 4,510 nil 6,835
3) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur 22/09 23/09 ----- nil 4,589 nil 19,461
4) Sanmar Atlantic HSD 23/09 23/09 ----- nil 9,905 nil 1,805
Sanmar Atlantic HSD ----- ----- ----- tocome nil nil 20,000
5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 23/09 23/09 25/09 15,763 nil nil 4,237
6) Indira Gandhi Jairam nil 22/09 24/09 ----- nil nil 287/276 nil
7) Maersk Avon Maersk nil 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil 318100
Maersk Avon Maersk nil 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil 555
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 24/09 25/09
2) Olympic Flare Atlantic Crude oil nil 35,000 nil 25/09 25/09
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 5,000 nil 25/09 25/09
Harsha Prem Atlantic MS nil 7,000 nil 25/09 25/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 26/09
2) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 27/09
3) Manila Express Adsteam Imp/Exp nil nil 225/225 27/09
4) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 27/09
5) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/09
6) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 27/09
7) OEL Shreyas Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 27/09
9) Jag Prerana Atlantic HSD nil 15,000 nil 27/09
10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 28/09
11) Northern J M Baxi Imp/Exp nil nil nil 30/09
12) JindalKamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 01/10
13) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 01/10
14) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 01/09
15) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite nil 1,100 nil 01/09
.) Kinship Modesty Pearl Pet Coke nil 800 nil -----
16) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 04/09
17) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 04/10
18) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10
19) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL