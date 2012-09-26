Sep 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 5,229 nil 6,116 2) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur 22/09 23/09 ----- nil 7,981 nil 16,069 3) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS 23/09 23/09 -----0/2845/9,905/0 nil 95 155 .) HSD ----- ----- ----- 6,785 nil nil 13,215 4) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp 22/09 24/09 ----- nil nil287 /276 nil 5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 24/09 24/09 ----- nil 9,200 nil 5,323 6) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 25/09 25/09 ----- nil nil nil70/3000 7) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 26/09 26/09 ----- nil nil nil250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JIN XIANG STVSP Peas nil 16,468 nil ----- 22/09 2) MV BLUE ETERNITY STTVT Peas nil 15,000 nil ----- 22/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 27/09 2) Manila Express Adsteam Imp/Exp nil nil 225/225 27/09 3) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 27/09 4) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 27/09 5) Jag Prerana Atlantic HSD nil 15,000 nil 27/09 6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 28/09 7) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 28/09 8) OEL Shreyas Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 28/09 9) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 28/09 10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 30/09 11) Northern J M Baxi Imp/Exp nil nil nil 30/09 12) JindalKamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 01/10 13) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 01/10 14) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 01/10 15) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite/ nil 1100 / nil 01/10 .) nil nil Pet Coke nil 800 nil ----- 16) Kalymnos GAC Crude oil nil Uldg nil 01/10 17) SFL Trent Kinship Salt nil 34,000 nil 02/10 18) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 02/10 19) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 650/650 04/10 20) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 04/10 21) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/10 22) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 08/10 23) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 08/10 24) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 10/10 ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL