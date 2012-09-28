Sep 28- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Bungalar Mookh O Exim Timber 16/09 18/09 ----- nil 6,872 nil 4,473
2) Hunter K Pearl Sulphur 22/09 23/09 ----- nil 17,134 nil 6,916
3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR 22/09 24/09 ----- nil nil 287/276 nil
4) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 25/09 25/09 ----- nil 7000/5618 nil 618
5) Jag Prerana Atlantic HSD 27/09 27/09 29/09 nil 3,041 nil 11,959
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Bengal Orc GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 28/09 28/09
2) OEL Trus Rel CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/09 28/09
3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 28/09 28/09
4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 5,000 nil nil 28/09 28/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 29/09
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 30/09
3) Northern D J M Baxi CNTR nil nil nil 30/09
4) JindalKamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/01
5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 10/01
6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01
7) Kinship Modesty Pearl Bauzite/ nil 1,100 nil 10/01
.) nil nil Pet Coke nil 800 nil -----
8) Kalymnos GAC Crude oil nil nil nil 10/01
9) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 150 10/01
10) SFL Trent Kinship Salt nil 34,000 nil 10/02
11) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 10/02
12) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/03
13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 10/04
14) Crown Alexandra Seahorse Zinc nil 10,700 nil 10/04
15) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD/MS nil 3500/4000 nil 10/05
16) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,100 nil 10/05
17) Peace China Atlantic Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 10/07
18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/08
19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/08
20) Hekmeh Pearl Rock Phos 4,000 9,000 nil 10/08
21) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/10
22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 650/650 10/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL