Nov 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 19/11 19/11 21/11 nil nil 173/87 79/320
2) Tala Admiral Sulphur 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 17,619 nil 4,354
3) ILC Union Oexim Timber Logs 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 962 nil 1,970
4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 10/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 16,411
5) Sather Oexim Timber Logs 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 7,133
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 21/11 21/11
2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/11 21/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 22/11
2) Augen Odyssey Adstream Cruise nil nil nil 22/11
3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil 22/11
4) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,000 nil 22/11
5) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 23/11
6) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 23/11
7) Hermitage Bridge Interocean HSD nil 28,876 nil 23/11
8) K Y Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 24/11
9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/11
10) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 25/11
11) Clipper Odyssey PLI Cruise nil nil nil 25/11
12) Aida Diva J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 25/11
13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/11
14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 26/11
15) Lord Star Grace GAC Ethylene nil nil nil -----
Di Chloride nil 3,500 nil 26/11
16) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/11
17) Rio Grande ExpressAdstream CNTR nil nil 250/200 28/11
18) Bow Santos Pearl Phos Acid nil 9,032 nil 28/11
19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 29/11
20) Pecos GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 29/11
21) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 03/12
22) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/12
23) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/12
24) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
25) Seabourne Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
26) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 06/12
27) Clipper Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL