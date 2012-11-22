Nov 22Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tala Admiral Sulphur 19/11 19/11 22/11 nil 20,151 nil 1,322
2) ILC Union Oexim Logs 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 1,908 nil 1,024
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 10/11 21/11 ----- nil 4,000 nil 12,411
4) Sather Oexim Logs 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 459 nil 6,644
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil TOCOM400/430
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil 22/11 TBT
2) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,000 nil 22/11 ---
3) Hermitage Bridge Interocean HSD nil 28,876 nil 22/11 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 23/11
2) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 23/11
3) K Y Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 24/11
4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/11
5) Lord Star Grace GAC Ethylene nil nil nil 25/11
GAC Di Chloride nil 3,500 nil 25/11
6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/11
7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 26/11
8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/11
9) KY Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 27/11
10) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 27/11
11) Rio Grande ExpressAdstream CNTR nil nil 250/200 28/11
12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 28/11
13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 29/11
14) Pecos GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 29/11
15) Bow Santos Pearl Phos Acid nil 9,032 nil 03/12
16) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/12
17) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 08/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL