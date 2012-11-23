Nov 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessles 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ILC Union Oexim Timber 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 2,571 nil 361
2) Sather Oexim Timber 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 1,196 nil 5,937
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil 731/629 334/446
4) Augen Odyssey Adstream Cruise 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil nil nil
5) Hermitage Bridge Interocean HSD 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 600 nil 28,276
6) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude 23/11 23/11 24/11 nil nil nil 51,268
7) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 22/11 23/11 23/11 640 nil nil 7,360
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,000 nil 22/11 23/11
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 9,300 nil 10/11 ---
3) Alfa-I Inter Ocean FO nil 4,000 nil 23/11 ---
4) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 23/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) K Y Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 24/11
2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/11
3) Clipper Odyssey PLI Cruise nil nil nil 25/11
4) Aida Diva J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 25/11
5) Lord Star Grace GAC Ethy Di Chl nil 3,500 nil 25/11
6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/11
7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 26/11
8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/11
9) KY Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 27/11
10) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 27/11
11) S C Qingdao Atlantic Methanol nil 4,900 nil 27/11
12) Rio Grande ExpressAdstream CNTR nil nil 250/200 28/11
13) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 28/11
14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 29/11
15) Pecos GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 29/11
16) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 01/12
17) Bow Santos Pearl Phos Acid nil 9,032 nil 03/12
18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 03/12
19) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/12
20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/12
21) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
22) Seabourne Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
23) M V Marsus Kinship Gen Cargo nil 44 nil 05/12
24) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 06/12
25) Clipper Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/12
26) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 08/12
27) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/12
28) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 10/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL