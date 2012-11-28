NOTE:-
-----
Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sather Oexim Timber Logs 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 6,207 nil 2,879
2) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil 27/11 27/11 28/11 nil 66,056 nil 54,478
3) S C Qingdao Atlantic Methanol 27/11 27/11 28/11 nil 3,160 nil 1,740
4) Alfa-I Inter Ocean FO 23/11 28/11 29/11 nil TOCOM nil 4,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Rio Grande Adstream n.a nil nil 250/200 28/11 28/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 29/11
2) Pecos GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 29/11
3) KY Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 29/11
4) Lourdes Ancheril FO nil 2,000 nil 29/11
5) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/260 30/11
6) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO Ldg nil nil 30/11
7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 30/11
8) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 01/12
9) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 01/12
10) Inalco Brave Orient TimberLog nil 6,870 nil 01/12
11) Bow Santos Pearl Phos Acid nil 9,032 nil 03/12
12) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 03/12
13) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/12
14) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/12
15) SCA Chennai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/12
16) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
17) Seabourne Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
18) M V Marsus Kinship Gen Cargo nil 44 nil 05/12
19) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 05/12
20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 06/12
21) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 06/12
22) Clipper Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/12
23) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 08/12
24) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 10/12
oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate;
I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL