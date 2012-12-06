BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Dec 06Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Inalco Brave Orient TimberLog 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 4,060 nil 2,810 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 05/12 05/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 5,000 3) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil 06/12 06/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 50,445 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 06/12 06/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM 400/430 5) CMA CGM Turqious CMA CGM CNTR 06/12 06/12 06/12 nil nil TOCOM 150/150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Prakash Atlantic MS nil 13,900 nil 07/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/12 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 07/12 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 08/12 4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/12 5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 08/12 6) M V Marsus Kinship Gen Cargo nil 44 nil 08/12 7) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS nil 12,800 nil 08/12 8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/12 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/12 10) Ploypailin Naree Pearl Sulphur nil 26,068 nil 10/12 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/12 12) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 100/450 10/12 13) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/12 14) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,500 nil 10/12 15) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 10/12 16) S C Belhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,250 nil 10/12 17) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 30,000 nil 11/12 18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/12 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 13/12 20) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 17/12 21) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade