Dec 07- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Inalco Brave Orient TimberLog 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 4,060 nil 2,810
2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS 05/12 05/12 07/12 nil nil nil 5,000
3) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil 06/12 06/12 07/12 nil nil nil 50,445
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 06/12 06/12 07/12 nil nil nil 400/430
5) Jag Prakash Atlantic MS 07/12 07/12 ----- nil nil nil 13,900
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 07/12 07/12
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 08/12
2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/12
3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 08/12
4) Clipper Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/12
5) M V Marsus Kinship Gen Cargo nil 44 nil 08/12
6) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS nil 12,800 nil 08/12
7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/12
8) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/12
9) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/12
10) Ploypailin Naree Pearl Sulphur nil 26,068 nil 10/12
11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/12
12) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 100/450 10/12
13) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/12
14) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,500 nil 10/12
15) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 10/12
16) S C Belhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,250 nil 10/12
17) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 30,000 nil 11/12
18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/12
19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 13/12
20) Seabourne Pride J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 13/12
21) Silver Wind J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 15/12
22) Minerva J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 15/12
23) Nautica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 16/12
24) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 17/12
25) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/12
26) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/12
27) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 20/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL