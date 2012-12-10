Dec 10Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today 05
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 08/12 08/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000
2) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 09/12 09/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM250/250
3) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS 10/12 10/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 5,500
4) Suvarna Swarajya Atlantic HSD 10/12 10/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 14,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 05/12 ---
2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/12 TBT
3) Ploypailin Naree Pearl Sulphur nil 26,068 nil 10/12 ---
4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/12 TBT
5) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/12 TBT
6) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 10/12 ---
7) S C Belhai Atlantic Methanol nil 10,250 nil 10/12 TBT
8) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 30,000 nil 10/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 11/12
2) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 100/450 12/12
3) Wanhai 502 Omega CNTR nil nil -/320 12/12
4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/12
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 13/12
6) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 14/12
7) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 17/12
8) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 17/12
9) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/12
10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/12
11) Argent Freesia J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 12,000 nil 22/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL