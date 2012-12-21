Dec 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 19/12 20/12 ----- nil nil nil 400/430
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 21/12 21/12 ----- nil nil nil 16,495
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Argent Freesia J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 12,000 nil 21/12 21/12
2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 38,000 nil 21/12 21/12
3) Swarna Kalash Ancheril HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/12 ---
4) A K Azad Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 21/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/12
2) Ozay 5 Atlantic Methanol nil 8,000 nil 22/12
3) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,500 nil 23/12
4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/12
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/12
6) Eagle Meerut Ancheril MS nil 6,000 nil 24/12
7) Jag Lalita Sorabji Crude oil nil 120,000 nil 25/12
8) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 25/12
9) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 25/12
10) Mangal Moorthi J M Baxi Machinery nil 206 nil 26/12
11) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/12
12) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 5,000 nil 26/12
13) Poros Atlantic Crude oil nil 245,000 nil 27/12
14) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil nil 27/12
15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 27/12
16) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite Pet nil nil 400/430 27/12
17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/12
18) Ashley Sea Inter Ocean Carbon Black nil 10,000 nil 28/12
19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL