Dec 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 24/12 25/12 ----- TOCOM nil nil 6,650
2) Jag Lalita Sorabji Crude oil 25/12 25/12 26/12 nil 80,927 nil 38,459
3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR 25/12 25/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM 600/800
4) Sanmar Majesty BPCL Reformate 25/12 25/12 26/12 4,551 nil nil 2,449
5) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 26/12 26/12 26/12 nil nil TOCOM 550/550
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 5,000 nil 27/12
2) Poros Atlantic Crude oil nil 245,000 nil 27/12
3) Manila Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/12
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 27/12
5) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite Pet nil nil 400/430 27/12
6) Mangal Moorthi J M Baxi Machinery nil 206 nil 27/12
7) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 28/12
8) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS/HSD nil 949,845 nil 28/12
9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/12
10) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/12
11) Ashley Sea Inter Ocean Carbon Black nil 10,000 nil 28/12
12) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 29/12
13) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 30/12
14) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 31/12
15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/12
16) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 01/01
17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL