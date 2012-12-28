Dec 28- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Poros Atlantic Crude oil 27/12 27/12 ----- nil 67,866 nil 180,668
2) Guru Prasad Pearl Coke 27/12 27/12 28/12 nil 0/1099 nil 960/0
3) Mangal Moorthi J M Baxi Machinery 27/12 28/12 28/12 nil nil nil 206
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamak Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/12 28/12
2) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 28/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS/HSD nil 8000/4500 nil 29/12
2) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 29/12
3) Ashley Sea Inter Ocean Carbon Black nil 10,000 nil 30/12
4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 30/12
5) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 5,000 nil 31/12
6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/12
7) Jag Praka Atlantic SKO/MS 5000/6000 nil nil 31/12
8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/12
9) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD/MS nil 20000/5000 nil 31/12
10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 01/01
11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01
12) CMA CGM Lapit CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 02/01
13) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLog nil 5,430 nil 02/01
14) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01
15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01
16) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/01
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/300 03/01
18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 04/01
19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01
20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL