Dec 28- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Poros Atlantic Crude oil 27/12 27/12 ----- nil 67,866 nil 180,668 2) Guru Prasad Pearl Coke 27/12 27/12 28/12 nil 0/1099 nil 960/0 3) Mangal Moorthi J M Baxi Machinery 27/12 28/12 28/12 nil nil nil 206 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Kamak Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/12 28/12 2) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 56,000 nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS/HSD nil 8000/4500 nil 29/12 2) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 29/12 3) Ashley Sea Inter Ocean Carbon Black nil 10,000 nil 30/12 4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 30/12 5) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 5,000 nil 31/12 6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/12 7) Jag Praka Atlantic SKO/MS 5000/6000 nil nil 31/12 8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/12 9) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD/MS nil 20000/5000 nil 31/12 10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 01/01 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01 12) CMA CGM Lapit CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 02/01 13) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLog nil 5,430 nil 02/01 14) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01 16) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/01 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/300 03/01 18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 04/01 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL