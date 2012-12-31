Dec 31Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Pushpa Ancheril MS/HSD 29/12 29/12 31/12 nil 7935/725 nil 65/25 2) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 29/12 29/12 31/12 4,672 nil nil 2,678 3) Ashley Sea Inter Ocean Carbon Black 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil 8,750 nil 1,250 4) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil nil TOCOM 286/350 5) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil 28/12 31/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 56,000 6) Jag Prakash Atlantic SKO/MS 31/12 31/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 5000/6000 7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 31/12 31/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 550/550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bhairavi Atlantic ATF nil 5,000 nil 31/12 TBT 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/12 TBT 3) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD/MS nil 2000/5000 nil 31/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 02/01 2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01 3) CMA CGM Lapit CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 02/01 4) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLogs nil 5,430 nil 02/01 5) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/01 6) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 02/01 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01 8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/01 9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/300 03/01 10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 03/01 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01 12) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 08/01 13) Contianping ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/01 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/01 15) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanil nil 2,500 nil 14/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL