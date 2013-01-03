Jan 03Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** #VALUE! 2) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLogs 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 615 nil 4,814 3) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 02/01 02/01 ----- nil Uldg nil 14,000 4) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 31/12 03/01 ----- nil nil nil400/300 5) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 02/01 03/01 ----- nil Uldg nil 50,000 6) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 02/01 03/01 ----- nil Uldg nil 34,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 02/01 --- 2) CMA CGM Lapiz CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 03/01 03/01 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01 --- 4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 03/01 --- 5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,500 nil 05/01 2) B C Chatterjee Atlantic HSD nil 11,000 nil 06/01 3) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/01 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/01 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01 7) Conti Anping ISS Shipping CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/01 8) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 10/01 9) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 11/01 10) Haghbury Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,550 nil 11/01 11) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 12/01 12) Astar GAC Cruise nil nil nil 13/01 13) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanil nil 2,500 nil 14/01 14) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/01 15) Deutschland Parekh Cruise nil nil nil 16/01 16) Greenwich Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 16/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL