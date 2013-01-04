Jan 04- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLogs 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 1,495 nil 3,934 2) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 02/01 02/01 04/01 nil 6,400 nil 7,600 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 31/12 03/01 ----- nil nil 643/377 0/73 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 02/01 03/01 04/01 nil 3,100 nil 19,000 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 02/01 03/01 ----- nil 11,660 nil 22,340 6) CMA CGM Lapiz CMA CGM CNTR 03/01 03/01 ----- nil nil 216/18641 /122 7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 03/01 04/01 ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 02/01 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01 --- 3) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/01 04/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,500 nil 05/01 2) B C Chatterjee Atlantic HSD nil 11,000 nil 06/01 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01 4) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 07/01 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/01 6) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/01 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01 8) Conti Anping ISS Shipping CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/01 9) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 10/01 10) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/01 11) Haghbury Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,550 nil 11/01 12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 12/01 13) Astor GAC Cruise nil nil nil 13/01 14) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanil nil 2,500 nil 14/01 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/01 16) Deutschland Parekh Cruise nil nil nil 16/01 17) Greenwich Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 16/01 18) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL