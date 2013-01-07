Jan 07Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) All Cargo Arathi O Exim TimberLogs 02/01 02/01 08/01 nil 4,872 nil 557 2) B C Chatterjee Atlantic HSD 06/01 06/01 07/01 nil 6,667 nil 4,333 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,100 nil 03/01 --- 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/01 07/01 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 07/01 07/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/01 2) Elb Wolf CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/01 3) Cape Bata GAC Crude oil nil 30,000 nil 09/01 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 10/01 5) Conti Anping ISS Ship CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/01 6) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos nil 40,000 nil 11/01 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/01 8) Haghbury Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 9,550 nil 11/01 9) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 12/01 10) Nadezhda AISSA Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 12/01 11) Astor GAC Cruise nil nil nil 13/01 12) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanil nil 2,500 nil 14/01 13) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/01 14) Deutschland Parekh Cruise nil nil nil 16/01 15) Greenwich Park J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 16/01 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 17/01 17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 17/01 18) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL