Jan 16Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos 11/01 12/01 16/01 nil 18,500 nil 24,136
2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 14/01 14/01 16/01 4,946 nil nil 1,554
Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 14/01 14/01 16/01 nil 4,832 nil 2,168
3) Good News Inter Ocean Crude oil 15/01 15/01 16/01 nil 95,334 nil 137,490
4) Greenwich Park J M Baxi Ph Acid 16/01 16/01 16/01 nil 3,296 nil 4,594
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 15/01 16/01
2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD /MS nil 10000/3000 nil 16/01 16/01
3) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 16/01 ---
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 16/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ANL Windarra CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/150 17/01
2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 18/01
3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 18/01
4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/01
5) Mandrain Sky Benline Coal nil 28,000 nil 18/01
6) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/01
7) Prime Sloth Inter Ocean FO 45,000 nil nil 18/01
8) Swarna Kalash Ancheril MS/HSD nil 54000/2200 nil 18/01
9) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/01
10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 21/01
11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/01
12) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 25,000 nil nil 21/01
13) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 22/01
14) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/01
15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 23/01
16) Ocean Fortune Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 376 nil 24/01
17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/01
18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/01
19) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 24/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL