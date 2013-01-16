Jan 16Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos 11/01 12/01 16/01 nil 18,500 nil 24,136 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 14/01 14/01 16/01 4,946 nil nil 1,554 Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 14/01 14/01 16/01 nil 4,832 nil 2,168 3) Good News Inter Ocean Crude oil 15/01 15/01 16/01 nil 95,334 nil 137,490 4) Greenwich Park J M Baxi Ph Acid 16/01 16/01 16/01 nil 3,296 nil 4,594 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 15/01 16/01 2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD /MS nil 10000/3000 nil 16/01 16/01 3) Vine 2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 16/01 --- 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 16/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ANL Windarra CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/150 17/01 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 18/01 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 18/01 4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/01 5) Mandrain Sky Benline Coal nil 28,000 nil 18/01 6) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/01 7) Prime Sloth Inter Ocean FO 45,000 nil nil 18/01 8) Swarna Kalash Ancheril MS/HSD nil 54000/2200 nil 18/01 9) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/01 10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 21/01 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/01 12) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 25,000 nil nil 21/01 13) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 22/01 14) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/01 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 23/01 16) Ocean Fortune Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 376 nil 24/01 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/01 18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/01 19) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 24/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL