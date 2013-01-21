BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos 11/01 12/01 ----- nil 34,495 nil 8,141 2) Swarna Kal Ancheril MS/HSD 18/01 18/01 ----- nil nil nil 5400/2200 3) Primo Stealth Inter Ocean FO 18/01 18/01 ----- 18,618 nil nil 2,382 4) Mandrain Sky Benline Coal 18/01 20/01 ----- nil 6,733 nil 21,227 5) Orchids Atlantic FO 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil 1,330 nil 8,842 6) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil 21/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil nil 20,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 21/01 21/01 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/01 21/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/01 2) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 5,000 nil 23/01 3) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/01 4) Sanmar Stanza Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/01 5) Rabindranat Atlantic HSD/MS nil 3000/7000 nil 23/01 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/01 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/01 8) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/01 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 24/01 10) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 24/01 11) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 25,000 nil nil 25/01 12) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 25/01 13) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 27/01 14) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/01 15) Ocean Fortune Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 376 nil 28/01 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/01 17) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 31/01 18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 31/01 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/01 20) Shinago Navigator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 01/02 21) Queen Mary II J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/02 22) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 06/02 23) PAGLIA Parekh cars 2,800 nil nil 25/01 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/01 25) Wilhelm Mistui CNTR nil nil 795/760 25/01 26) Tiger Bri BTL CoIL nil nil 1200/800 25/01 27) CMA CGM Ch BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 25/01 28) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-CGM CNTR nil nil 600/600 26/01 29) Jindal Varuna Faifmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 26/01 30) Alam Murni Unicorn L sTone nil 50,010 nil 26/01 31) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 28/01 32) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 146,119 nil 28/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.