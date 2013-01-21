Jan 21- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos 11/01 12/01 ----- nil 34,495 nil 8,141 2) Swarna Kal Ancheril MS/HSD 18/01 18/01 ----- nil nil nil 5400/2200 3) Primo Stealth Inter Ocean FO 18/01 18/01 ----- 18,618 nil nil 2,382 4) Mandrain Sky Benline Coal 18/01 20/01 ----- nil 6,733 nil 21,227 5) Orchids Atlantic FO 20/01 20/01 21/01 nil 1,330 nil 8,842 6) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil 21/01 21/01 21/01 nil nil nil 20,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 21/01 21/01 2) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/01 21/01 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/01 2) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 5,000 nil 23/01 3) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/01 4) Sanmar Stanza Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/01 5) Rabindranat Atlantic HSD/MS nil 3000/7000 nil 23/01 6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/01 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/01 8) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/01 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 24/01 10) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 24/01 11) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 25,000 nil nil 25/01 12) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 25/01 13) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 27/01 14) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/01 15) Ocean Fortune Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 376 nil 28/01 16) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/01 17) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 31/01 18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 31/01 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/01 20) Shinago Navigator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 01/02 21) Queen Mary II J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/02 22) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 06/02 23) PAGLIA Parekh cars 2,800 nil nil 25/01 24) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/01 25) Wilhelm Mistui CNTR nil nil 795/760 25/01 26) Tiger Bri BTL CoIL nil nil 1200/800 25/01 27) CMA CGM Ch BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 25/01 28) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-CGM CNTR nil nil 600/600 26/01 29) Jindal Varuna Faifmax B.Metal 6,100 nil nil 26/01 30) Alam Murni Unicorn L sTone nil 50,010 nil 26/01 31) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 28/01 32) Desh Sakthi SCI COIL nil 146,119 nil 28/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL