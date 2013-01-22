Jan 22- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Nasco Pearl Pearl Rock Phos 01/11 01/12 22/01 nil 37,230 nil 5,406
2) Primo Stealth Inter Ocean FO 18/01 18/01 ----- 18,618 nil nil 2,382
3) Mandrain Sky Benline Coal 18/01 20/01 ----- nil 10,263 nil 17,737
4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 21/01 21/01 ----- nil nil 377/369 65/104
5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 21/01 21/01 22/01 nil nil 609/212144/391
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Caravel Pr Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 22/01 22/01
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 5,000 nil 23/01
2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/01
3) Sanmar Stanza Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/01
4) Rabindrana Atlantic HSD/MS nil 3000/7000 nil 23/01
5) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD/MS 19000/2600 nil nil 23/01
6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 25/01
7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 24/01
8) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 24/01
9) Hajwalid Pearl Sulphur nil 22,627 nil 24/01
10) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 25,000 nil nil 25/01
11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 25/01
12) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 86,000 nil 25/01
13) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 26/01
14) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 27/01
15) Desh Bhakt Jairam Crude oil nil 99,000 nil 27/01
16) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/01
17) Ocean Fortune Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 376 nil 28/01
18) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/01
19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/01
20) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 31/01
21) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 31/01
22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 31/01
23) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 31/01
24) Stolt Vinland JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 41,335 nil 31/01
25) Shinago Naviga Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 02/01
26) Queen Mary II J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/02
27) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 02/06
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL