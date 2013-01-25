Jan 25Port conditions ofKochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 36
Total Vessels 64
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V TAI HUNTER SAIL Cok Coal 17/01 ----- ----- nil 4,260 nil 21,740
2) M.V RAM PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 20/01 ----- ----- 42,000 nil nil 17,930
3) M.T SUVARNA ATLANTIC HSD 25/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 32,000
4) M.V CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 4,519 nil nil 2,282
5) M.V ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 1,705 nil nil 15,127
6) M.V JAG RISHI PICKET Ind Salt 23/01 ----- ----- nil 11,380 nil 33,520
7) M.V HOA LU IOS Maize 08/01 ----- ----- 2,520 nil nil 318
8) M.V ISKANDAR EVERSUN Gypsum 21/01 ----- ----- nil 21,500 nil 13,899
9) M.V LIA SEATRANS Steam Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 7,366
10) M.V YONG JIA MEN JYOTHI R.Phos 21/01 ----- ----- nil 4,560 nil 21,940
11) M.V TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL T Coal 24/01 ----- ----- 8,200 nil nil 21,825
12) M.V AGAPIS GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 24/01 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 40,000
13) M.V CLIPPER ESHWAR Pet Coke 22/01 ----- ----- nil 5,120 nil 4,237
14) M.V BEKS HALIL SAIL Cok Coal 16/01 ----- ----- nil 8,710 nil 8,170
15) M.T SIDRA RAS LAF ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/01 ----- ----- 6,900 nil nil 8,300
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 ---
3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 ---
4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 ---
5) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 ---
6) Easter Coral Benlin CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 19/01 ---
7) Ekram M Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 ---
8) Dcentaurus Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01 ---
9) BW yatez IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 24/01 ---
10) POS Eternity Bothra Cok Coal nil 74,677 nil 24/01 ---
11) Orient grace SAIL Cok Coal nil 52,566 nil 24/01 ---
12) OEL victory Relay Cont nil nil 250/200 24/01 ---
13) Hanjin Ningabo Hanjin cont nil nil 190/350 24/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Sifnos Bothra I.ore 38,000 nil nil 25/01
2) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/01
3) Matumba Sreebinni I.Ore 43,600 nil nil 25/01
4) Hellespont Prog IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01
5) Ams Pegasus Sail Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01
6) Kota Nelayan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 25/01
7) Truong Minh Star Tinna L.Stone nil 8,040 nil 25/01
8) Florinda Bothra I.ore 10,000 nil nil 26/01
9) Fathema Jahan ATLANTIC I.ore 25,000 nil nil 26/01
10) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/01
11) Ocean Probe Focus Cont nil nil 250 26/01
12) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 55,200 nil 26/01
13) Rn Tagore ATLANTIC Naptha 30,000 nil nil 26/01
14) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 247 26/01
15) Navdhenu Purna Puyvast I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 27/01
16) Wangaratta ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 27/01
17) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 27/01
18) Florinda Bothra I.ore 25,000 nil nil 27/01
19) Asita Sun sail Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/01
20) Bhairavi Atlantic C.soda nil 10,122 nil 27/01
21) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 150/250 27/01
22) Camelliya ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 145,365 nil 27/01
23) Diana Bolten Monship A Nalco 30,600 nil nil 28/01
24) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 15,000 nil 28/01
25) Moon Beam ESSKAYS S.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/01
26) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01
27) Golden Dream Deblines Styrenem mo nil 8,000 nil 28/01
28) Blossom ATLANTIC Ipa nil 1,500 nil 28/01
29) Blue Moon Focus Cont nil nil 200 28/01
30) Vinalines sky bothra maize 33,000 nil nil 29/01
31) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 30/01
32) Seaways Venture Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 30/01
33) Sunny Orion Deblines Toulene nil 1,000 nil 01/02
34) Hanjin Hanjin Cont nil nil 300/250 01/02
35) Demetrios ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 03/02
36) Atlantic hero integral Cok Coal nil 74,057 nil 10/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL