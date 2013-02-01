BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 01Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Ancheril HSD 23/01 23/01 ----- 34,950 nil nil 50 2) Rabindranath Tag Atlantic HSD/MS 23/01 29/01 -----nil 16364/6824 nil 13636/176 3) Emsland Pearl SteelPlates 28/01 29/01 ----- nil 1,462 nil COMP 4) Sea Ruby Pearl Methanol 29/01 30/01 01/02 11,153 nil nil 537 5) ILC Friendship O Exim Timber 29/01 30/01 ----- nil 1,251 nil 4,808 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 31/01 31/01 ----- nil nil 723/435 -/215 7) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 30/01 31/01 ----- nil 2,150 nil 5,060 8) Liquid Fortune Atlantic Sul Acid 31/01 01/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,000 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 01/02 01/02 01/02 nil nil TOCOM286/350 10) Stolt Vinland JM Baxi Phos Acid 01/02 01/02 ----- nil nil TOCOM 10,992 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 25/01 01/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 16,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Prem Mala Ancheril POL n.a. nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Shinago Navigator Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 01/02 ---Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,500 nil 02/02 2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD nil 30,000 nil 02/02 3) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 02/02 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic POL nil nil nil 02/02 5) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 03/02 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 04/02 7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 04/02 8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 04/02 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/02 10) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 04/02 11) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 06/02 12) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/250 06/02 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/02 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/02 15) Costa Romantica J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 07/02 16) Pola Atlantic Crude oil nil 120,000 nil 07/02 17) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------